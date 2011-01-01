The United States and its 13 kinetic allies – part of an international alliance usually known as the Coalition – began an extensive air and artillery campaign against so-called Islamic State in August 2014, after the terror group had occupied large parts of of Iraq and Syria. By the end of President Trump’s term in office in 2021, local communities had alleged more than 29,000 non combatants killed by Coalition actions. This graphic breaks down those alleged deaths according to Airwars’ own assessment methodology, though includes more than 1,400 civilian deaths officially conceded by the US and its allies.